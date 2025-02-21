Women's representation falls short, gender disparity prevalent in politics

Rekha Gupta's appointment as the fourth female chief minister of Delhi and the 18th in India highlights the ongoing discourse on women's representation in Indian politics. While her elevation marks a milestone, it also underscores the broader issue of gender disparity in political representation across the country.

Over the years, the share of women MPs in the Lok Sabha has risen gradually. In 1991, women constituted only 7.1 per cent of the total MPs. This figure saw a marginal increase in successive elections. In 1999, the share stood at 9 per cent but dipped slightly to 8.3 per cent in 2004 before climbing to 10.7 per cent in 2009.

The last decade saw a modest rise in female representation, reaching 11.4 per cent in 2014 and peaking at 14.4 per cent in 2019. However, even at its highest, women remained a small fraction of the total members. Instead of further progress, the 2024 elections saw a discouraging dip to 13.6 per cent, reflecting the slow and inconsistent pace of change. Recent state elections have further exposed these disparities. In Haryana, 13 women were elected to the 90-member assembly, matching the highest count recorded in 2014. The Congress led with seven women legislators, while the Bharatiya Janata Party secured five. Despite this, women’s representation in the state remains below 15 per cent. In Jammu and Kashmir, the situation is even starker, with only three women elected in the recent assembly elections—translating to a mere 3.3 per cent representation.

These figures are particularly striking when compared with global standards. As of January 2025, India ranks 152nd in the ‘Monthly ranking of women in national parliaments’ published by the Inter-Parliamentary Union, lagging behind neighbouring nations such as Pakistan (137th) and China (83rd). The year 2024 was a pivotal election year globally. In the United Kingdom’s general elections, a record 263 women MPs (40 per cent) were elected to the House of Commons—a stark contrast to India’s figures. In South Africa, women now constitute around 45 per cent of the National Assembly, while in the United States, 29 per cent of the House of Representatives comprises women.