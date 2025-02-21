Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Women's representation falls short, gender disparity prevalent in politics

Women's representation falls short, gender disparity prevalent in politics

While Rekha Gupta's elevation marks a significant milestone, it also brings to light the broader issue of gender disparity in political representation across the nation

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha
Premium
Over the years, the share of women MPs in the Lok Sabha has risen gradually. (Photo: PTI)
Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 11:59 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Rekha Gupta's appointment as the fourth female chief minister of Delhi and the 18th in India highlights the ongoing discourse on women's representation in Indian politics. While her elevation marks a milestone, it also underscores the broader issue of gender disparity in political representation across the country.
 
Over the years, the share of women MPs in the Lok Sabha has risen gradually. In 1991, women constituted only 7.1 per cent of the total MPs. This figure saw a marginal increase in successive elections. In 1999, the share stood at 9 per cent but dipped slightly to 8.3 per cent in 2004 before climbing to 10.7 per cent in 2009.
 
The last decade saw a modest rise in female representation, reaching 11.4 per cent in 2014 and peaking at 14.4 per cent in 2019. However, even at its highest, women remained a small fraction of the total members. Instead of further progress, the 2024 elections saw a discouraging dip to 13.6 per cent, reflecting the slow and inconsistent pace of change.
 
Recent state elections have further exposed these disparities. In Haryana, 13 women were elected to the 90-member assembly, matching the highest count recorded in 2014. The Congress led with seven women legislators, while the Bharatiya Janata Party secured five. Despite this, women’s representation in the state remains below 15 per cent. In Jammu and Kashmir, the situation is even starker, with only three women elected in the recent assembly elections—translating to a mere 3.3 per cent representation.
 
These figures are particularly striking when compared with global standards. As of January 2025, India ranks 152nd in the ‘Monthly ranking of women in national parliaments’ published by the Inter-Parliamentary Union, lagging behind neighbouring nations such as Pakistan (137th) and China (83rd).
 
The year 2024 was a pivotal election year globally. In the United Kingdom’s general elections, a record 263 women MPs (40 per cent) were elected to the House of Commons—a stark contrast to India’s figures. In South Africa, women now constitute around 45 per cent of the National Assembly, while in the United States, 29 per cent of the House of Representatives comprises women.
 
In an effort to address this disparity, Parliament passed the Women’s Reservation Bill in 2023, mandating a 33 per cent quota for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. However, its implementation is contingent on the redrawing of constituencies after a new population census, which may not happen before 2029. 
  Share of women MPs in Lok Sabha (in %)
       
1991 7.1    
1996 7.4    
1998 7.9    
1999 9    
2004 8.3    
2009 10.7    
2014 11.4    
2019 14.4    
2024 13.6    
       
Source: PRS legisaltive research, Business standard calculations  
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE: Global agenda cannot be narrowed down to interests of a few, says Jaishankar at G20 meet

Sourav Ganguly's car meets with road accident, ex-cricketer escapes unhurt

Premium

Why illegal recruitment agents across India get away with human trafficking

Railways asks X to remove stampede videos in 36 hrs, cites ethical concerns

Nepali students have started returning to campus: KIIT additional registrar

Topics :gender disparitygender discriminationPoliticsPolitics in India

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story