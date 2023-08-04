Home / India News / Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Press Trust of India Rudraprayag
Relief and rescue operations were launched by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel but none of the missing people have been found yet, Circle Officer Vimal Rawat told PTI from the spot | Representative image

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 10:50 AM IST
Twelve people have gone missing after a flash flood in a waterfall swept away three shops near Gaurikund on the Kedarnath yatra route, officials said on Friday.

The flash flood occurred on Thursday night following heavy rains, they said.

Relief and rescue operations were launched by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel but none of the missing people have been found yet, Circle Officer Vimal Rawat told PTI from the spot.

Heavy rains coupled with boulders falling intermittently from the hillsides are hampering relief and rescue efforts, they said.

Information regarding the missing people, including some from Nepal, is being gathered, he said.

Those missing have been identified as Vinod (26), Mulayam (25), Ashu (23), Priyanshu Chamola (18), Ranbir Singh (28), Amar Bohra, his wife Anita Bohra, their daughters, Radhika Bohra and Pinki Bohra, and sons Prithvi Bohra (7), Jatil (6) and Vakil (3), officials said.

Topics :UttarakhandKedarnathheavy rains

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 10:50 AM IST

