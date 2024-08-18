Uttarakhand CM Dhami launches schemes over Rs 30 cr ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 26 schemes worth Rs 3,916.85 lakh at a program organized at Government College Amodi, Champawat ahead of Raksha Bandhan. According to an official release, "Chief Minister Dhami inaugurated 13 schemes worth Rs 2510.95 lakh and the foundation stone laying of 13 schemes worth Rs 1465.90 lakh." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp A large number of women tied Raksha Sutra on the wrist of the Chief Minister Dhami and wished him a long life on this occasion. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made several announcements, including flood protection work in the Belkhet area, flood protection work for the protection of Government College Amodi, and construction of a suspension bridge in Belkhet during the occasion.

He also announced the naming of the under-construction stadium in Champawat after the late Kailash Gahtori and naming the Kharkodi road of Gram Panchayat Dudhauli after martyred commando Naveen Singh Bisht of the Indian Army.

The Chief Minister distributed cheques to women beneficiaries under various schemes and also flagged off an ambulance provided to the Animal Husbandry Department from the District Mining Trust Fund and three motorcycles provided to the Police Department under Disaster Management.

The Chief Minister also honoured the women doing better work in the district and appreciated the handmade rakhis and other manufactured products made from Pirul, Aipan, Yarn and other local products by the women of the self-help group of the district.

While wishing all the women a Happy Raksha Bandhan, the Chief Minister said that Champawat is his home and everyone here is his family and said that he will stand by the people of the state in every situation.

CM Dhami said that the Raksha Bandhan festival is a symbol of the sacred relationship between brother and sister, along with respect for women, the festival also has mythological and cultural importance.

"This festival also makes us aware of our duties and promises. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is continuously working on the upliftment of women," he said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state government is working with full commitment to women's empowerment.

"Work is in progress on making one and a half lakh women Lakhpati Didi in the state. Our effort is to empower women economically through various public welfare and women empowerment-based schemes. Today the participation of women is being ensured in every field," he said.

"Through self-help groups, women are making a significant contribution in making themselves, their families and the state self-reliant. The state government has decided to give 30 per cent horizontal reservation to women in government jobs," he added.

The Chief Minister said that today women's power is at the forefront in every district of Uttarakhand.

The products of self-help groups are also leaving behind the products of multinational companies.

Under the Chief Minister's Strong Sister Festival Scheme, a proper market is being provided to sell the products manufactured by women.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, most of the work has been done in the field of women empowerment.

"Beti Bachao Beti Padhao was launched to give wings to the dreams of daughters. Today women's power is represented in every field and making the country's name mark on the world stage," said CM Dhami.

The Chief Minister said that women are leaving their mark from growing grains in the field to space.

He said that big decisions are being taken continuously for the development of Champawat as well as Uttarakhand.

Adding further, he said special projects are being worked on to make Champawat an ideal district and that work is going on a priority basis in the resolution of Adarsh Champawat taken by the state government.