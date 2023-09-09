Home / India News / Uttarakhand CM lays foundation stone for development projects in Haridwar

Uttarakhand CM lays foundation stone for development projects in Haridwar

This includes the construction of a cricket pitch, and tennis courts, the repair of a badminton court at the city sports complex, and beautification works among others

ANI
These projects have been proposed to be taken up by the Haridwar-Roorkee Development Authority (HRDA).

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 7:07 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday laid the foundation stone for various projects at a cost of Rs 941.39 lakh in the Bhalla Stadium complex in Haridwar.

This includes the construction of a cricket pitch, and tennis courts, the repair of a badminton court at the city sports complex, and beautification works among others.

These projects have been proposed to be taken up by the Haridwar-Roorkee Development Authority (HRDA).

CM Dhami said that the overall development of the state is our objective.

According to officials, in the financial year 2023-24 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) (PMAY-G), 33,558 additional houses were allotted to Uttarakhand by the central government.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on behalf of all the people of the state, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh for this public welfare decision, an official statement read.

CM Dhami had also expressed happiness over the National e-Governance Award being conferred to the State's Information Technology Development Agency (ITDA), Director ITDA and congratulated other officers who received the award.

"It is a matter of honour for all of us to get the Apni Sarkar e-portal of the state government recognised at the national level," he said adding that this award would also be helpful in giving further impetus to the initiatives being taken in the field of e-governance in the State.

Also Read

To make Uttarakhand corruption-free is our aim: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

CM Dhami interacts with public, seeks votes ahead of Bageshwar bypoll

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to meet PM Modi on April 3 in Delhi

All illegal encroachments in Uttarakahnd will be demolished: CM Dhami

U'khand CM to meet ministers in Delhi, seeks assistance for disaster relief

Gyanvapi row: Varanasi Court grants 4 more weeks to ASI to complete survey

'Look forward' to cooperation in space sector: Mauritius PM Jugnauth

India, US to undertake midterm review of iCET in Sept 2024: Joint statement

'PM took initiative to ensure every rural household gets 55 ltr of water'

US Prez Biden not planning to meet Chinese Premier Li at G20 summit

Topics :Uttarakhandprojects

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 7:07 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story