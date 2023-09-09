India, US to undertake midterm review of iCET in Sept 2024: Joint statement

India and US are expected to undertake a midterm review of iCET in September 2023 to continue to drive momentum towards the next annual iCET review, co-led by the National Security Advisors of both countries in early 2024.

Underscoring technology's role in deepening the India-US strategic partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden praised the ongoing efforts through the India-US initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) "to build open, accessible, secure, and resilient technology ecosystems and value chains, based on mutual confidence and trust, which reinforce our shared values and democratic institutions."

The iCET was announced in May 2022 to elevate and expand the strategic technology partnership and defence industrial cooperation between the governments, businesses, and academic institutions of the two countries.

iCET aims to position the two countries as trusted technology partners by building technology value chains and supporting the co-development and co-production of items. It also aims to address regulatory restrictions, export controls and mobility barriers through a standing mechanism.

The India-US joint statement released by White House on Friday further stated that the leaders of both the nations emphasized on the support provided for building resilient global semiconductor supply chains.

They further noted "the multi-year initiative of Microchip Technology, Inc., to invest approximately $ 300 million in expanding its research and development presence in India and Advanced Micro Device's announcement to invest $ 400 million in India over the next five years to expand research, development, and engineering operations in India."

PM Modi and US President expressed satisfaction at the ongoing implementation of announcements made in June 2023 by US companies, Micron, LAM Research and Applied Materials, the statement said.

The India-US joint statement further highlighted the shared vision of secured and trusted telecommunications, resilient supply chains, and global digital inclusion.

"Prime Minister Modi and President Biden welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Bharat 6G Alliance and Next G Alliance, operated by Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions, as a first step towards deepening public-private cooperation between vendors and operators," the statement said.

The leaders acknowledged the set-up of two Joint Task Forces which are focused on collaborating in different sectors of Open RAN and research and developments in 5G/6G technologies.

The statement added, "A 5G Open RAN pilot in a leading Indian telecom operator will be undertaken by a US Open RAN manufacturer before field deployment."

The leaders continue to look forward to the participation of Indian companies in the US Rip and Replace Program. Moreover, "US President Biden also welcomed India's support for a Rip and Replace pilot in the United States," the statement said.

Moreover, the US reiterated its promise to working together with India in the quantum domain, both bilaterally and through the Quantum Entanglement Exchange, according to the statement.

The Quantum Entanglement Exchange is a platform to facilitate international quantum exchange opportunities.

The US further welcomed India's participation of India's SN Bose National Centre for Basis Sciences, Kolkata, as a member of the Quantum Economic Development Consortium.

It was also recognized that the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay joined the Chicago Quantum Exchange as an international partner.

"The leaders hailed the signing of an Implementation Arrangement between the US National Science Foundation (NSF) and India's Department of Biotechnology to enable scientific and technological research collaborations in biotechnology and bio manufacturing innovations," the joint statement said.

PM Modi and US President welcomes the call for NSF and India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's proposals to boost academic and industrial collaboration.

"The leaders welcomed the call for proposals released by NSF and India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to foster academic and industrial collaboration in semiconductor research, next generation communication systems, cyber-security, sustainability and green technologies, and intelligent transportation systems," the statement noted.

Both countries' leaders recommitted their administrations to promote policies and adapt regulations that facilitate greater technology sharing.

The India-US joint statement further stated, "Reaffirming their commitment to building resilient technology value chains and linking defence industrial ecosystems, the leaders recommitted their administrations to promoting policies and adapting regulations that facilitate greater technology sharing, co-development, and co-production opportunities between Indian and US industry, government and academic institutions."

Moreover, the leaders also welcomed continued engagement through an inter-agency monitoring mechanism under the auspices of the bilateral Strategic Trade Dialogue, launched in June 2023.

Additionally, India-US leaders welcomed the signing of an MoU between Indian universities, represented by the Council of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT Council), and the Association of American Universities (AAU) to establish the India-US Global Challenges Institute, with a combined initial commitment of at least $ 10 million.

However, the Global Challenges Institute will bring together leading research and higher-education institutions from India and US, including beyond AAU and IIT membership, to advance new frontiers in science and technology, spanning collaboration in sustainable energy and agriculture, health and pandemic preparedness, semiconductor technology and manufacturing, advanced materials, telecommunications, artificial intelligence, and quantum science.