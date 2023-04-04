Home / India News / Uttarakhand FinMin welcomes proposal of developing Rishikesh corridor

Uttarakhand FinMin welcomes proposal of developing Rishikesh corridor

Uttarakhand finance minister Prem Chand Aggarwal on Tuesday said he welcomes the idea of the state government of developing the Rishikesh corridor on the lines of the Kashi-Vishwanath corridor

Rishikesh
Uttarakhand FinMin welcomes proposal of developing Rishikesh corridor

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 4:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uttarakhand finance minister Prem Chand Aggarwal on Tuesday said he welcomes the idea of the state government of developing the Rishikesh corridor on the lines of the Kashi-Vishwanath corridor.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Monday informed him that the state government is working on Haridwar's Har-ki-Pairi and building the Rishikesh corridor, on the lines of Kashi-Vishwanath and Ujjain Mahakal corridors, under its new tourism policy.

"The proposed Rishikesh corridor will add a new dimension to the popular pilgrimage destination from the religious tourism point of view," Aggarwal said.

The corridor will help decongest traffic from the town, make commuting easy for tourists besides creating more employment opportunities for locals, said Aggarwal, former speaker of the Uttarakhand Assembly.

People of the town and pilgrimage priests are eagerly waiting for the proposed project to become a reality, he said and thanked both PM Modi and CM Dhami for it.

Topics :UttarakhandFinance ministerFinance ministry vs Commerce ministry

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 3:20 PM IST

Also Read

BJY resumes from Ujjain; ex-CM Harish Rawat, actor Swara Bhaskar join Rahul

G20 meet will help India maximise its potential in tourism sector: Minister

Departments should aim to get maximum revenue: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami

Uttarakhand govt to make new arrangements to facilitate 'Char Dham Yatra'

S Chand to sell its entire stake in iNeuron to PhysicsWallah for Rs 14 cr

Wastewater provides for ideal breeding ground for antibiotic resistance

Water charges collected belong solely to the community: Drinking water secy

Despite retirement from int'l cricket, Dhoni highest taxpayer in J'khand

6 tourists die,11 others injured in massive avalanche in Sikkim's Nathula

Amitabh Kant to lead panel to examine stalled real estate projects

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story