Water charges collected belong solely to the community: Drinking water secy

In a Q&A, Vini Mahajan says the Jal Jeevan Mission is now moving at a frenetic pace that they are taking it one day at a time

Functional tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission reached 60 per cent of in India's rural households on Tuesday. With the mission's target of 100 per cent coverage by 2024 getting closer, Vini Mahajan, secretary, department of drinking water and sanitation in the Ministry of Jal Shakti said that the programme is now moving at a frenetic pace and that they are taking it one day at a tim