Home / India News / Water charges collected belong solely to the community: Drinking water secy

Water charges collected belong solely to the community: Drinking water secy

In a Q&A, Vini Mahajan says the Jal Jeevan Mission is now moving at a frenetic pace that they are taking it one day at a time

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
Premium
Water charges collected belong solely to the community: Drinking water secy

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 10:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Functional tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission reached 60 per cent of in India's rural households on Tuesday. With the mission's target of 100 per cent coverage by 2024 getting closer, Vini Mahajan, secretary, department of drinking water and sanitation in the Ministry of Jal Shakti said that the programme is now moving at a frenetic pace and that they are taking it one day at a tim

Topics :Jal Jeevan MissionClean drinking waterJal Shakti MinistryWater treatment

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 3:55 PM IST

Also Read

All rural households will have tap water in by 2024: Vini Mahajan

Mega push for 'Jal Jeevan Mission' to reach the target within year

Will extra funds for rural housing, drinking water create enough jobs?

Top headlines: Mega push for Jal Jeevan mission, India inks pact with UAE

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

Despite retirement from int'l cricket, Dhoni highest taxpayer in J'khand

7 tourists killed, 23 rescued in massive avalanche in Sikkim's Nathula

Amitabh Kant to lead panel to examine stalled real estate projects

Samsung, MeitY to skill Indian youth in building real-life innovations

Sports sponsorship: Cricket dominates but others are gaining, says report

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story