Uttarakhand govt signs MoU of Rs 2,000 crore with cable car company

Uttarakhand govt signed MoU of Rs 2,000 crore with the French cable car company POMA ropeways for investment in the state under the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit in London on Tuesday

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 9:04 PM IST
In the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Uttarakhand government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) of Rs 2,000 crore with the French cable car company POMA ropeways for investment in the state under the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit in London on Tuesday.

On this occasion, CM Dhami said that through this investment new employment opportunities will be created in the state.

"Our government is continuously working to strengthen the economy of the state along with achieving the target of investment of Rs 2.5 lakh crore through Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit-2023," Dhami said.

CM Dhami reached London Airport on Tuesday morning to attract investors for the upcoming state Global Investor Summit slated to be held in Dehradun in December.

The Indian diaspora welcomed Dhami at the airport with the playing of traditional musical instruments of Uttarakhand.

"DHC @sujitjoyghosh welcomed CM of Uttarakhand @pushkardhami, leading a delegation from Sept 25 - 28, for promotion of the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit. Uttarakhand offers exciting opportunities for investment in tourism, life sciences, and energy sectors," tweeted the High Commission of India, London.

The state government delegation accompanying the Chief Minister will remain on UK tour till September 28.According to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office, CM Dhami will hold roadshows in London on September 26 and in Birmingham the next day.

The delegation will hold meetings with the world's big business houses in London and Birmingham and extend invitations for the Global Investors Summit to be held in the month of December.Dhami left for the United Kingdom on Monday to invite Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and industrialists to the Global Investors Conference to be held in Uttarakhand in December.

"Leaving today for London and Birmingham to meet and invite NRI and international industrialists to the 'Global Investors Conference' being held to achieve the goal of a strong Uttarakhand," Dhami wrote on social networking site X.

Topics :Uttarakhand

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 9:04 PM IST

