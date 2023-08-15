Home / India News / Uttarakhand rains: Search operations resume for nine missing people

Uttarakhand rains: Search operations resume for nine missing people

Search operations were resumed on Tuesday in the rain-ravaged areas of Uttarakhand to find the nine people who went missing after a series of landslides hit different parts of the state on Monday

Press Trust of India Dehradun

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 2:27 PM IST
Search operations were resumed on Tuesday in the rain-ravaged areas of Uttarakhand to find the nine people who went missing after a series of landslides hit different parts of the state on Monday.

Efforts were also resumed to reopen national highways, state highways and a large number of rural roads which remain blocked due to the accumulation of debris of the landslides on them, the state disaster control room here said.

The Chardham yatra remains suspended for the second day on Tuesday due to a red alert issued by the MeT department.

So far four bodies have been recovered from different parts of the state while nine people are still missing, including one in Rudraprayag, four at Mohanchatti in Pauri where the rubble of a landslide fell on a resort burying six people, three in Rishikesh where a woman with her two teenage children was swept away in her car and one in Uttarkashi.

In the Mohanchatti incident, a girl was rescued alive and a body recovered late on Monday. Search for the rest is on.

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 2:27 PM IST

