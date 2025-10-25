Home / India News / Temperature begins to dip in Delhi, air quality remains in 'poor' category

Temperature begins to dip in Delhi, air quality remains in 'poor' category

In 2023, the temperature dipped to 15.9 degrees Celsius whereas in 2024, it recorded 17.4 degrees Celsius

File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 8:09 PM IST
Temperatures have begun to dip in Delhi, with the city recording its lowest minimum temperature of the month so far at 16.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday, while the air quality remained in the "poor" category.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature of 16.9 degrees Celsius is two notches below the season's average.

In 2023, the temperature dipped to 15.9 degrees Celsius whereas in 2024, it recorded 17.4 degrees Celsius.

The city recorded the AQI in the "poor" category with a reading of 292 at 4 pm, according to the CPCP.

However, Anand Vihar and Wazirabad was in the "severe" category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 415 and 405, respectively, the highest among all monitoring stations, according to the Sameer app by the CPCB.

Sixteen stations recorded AQI in the "very poor" category (above 300), while the rest were in the poor category (below 300).

As per the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe".

The maximum temperature settled at 32 degrees Celsius, 0.5 notch below normal, according to the IMD.

The humidity level stood at 89 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 31 and 17 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Sunday, with the weather department forecasting shallow fog on Sunday morning.

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

