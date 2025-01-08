Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / V Narayanan appointed as new chairman of Isro, to take office on Jan 14

V Narayanan appointed as new chairman of Isro, to take office on Jan 14

According to an official order from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Narayanan has been appointed to serve in these roles for the next two years, until further notice

ISRO
Narayanan is currently serving as the Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) of the Isro in Valiamala, Kerala | File image
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 7:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Centre appointed V Narayanan as the new Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) and Secretary of the Department of Space on Tuesday.

V Narayanan will assume office on January 14. He will succeed the current Isro chairman, S Somanath.

According to an official order from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Narayanan has been appointed to serve in these roles for the next two years, until further notice.

Narayanan is currently serving as the Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) of the Isro in Valiamala, Kerala.

An official order from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training states, "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri V. Narayanan, Director. Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, Valiamala as Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, Space Commission for a period of two years with effect from 14.01.2025, or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

V Narayanan is a distinguished scientist with nearly four decades of experience in rocket and spacecraft propulsion.

Also Read

Cowpea seedlings onboard Isro's POEM-4 sprout first leaves in space

Isro delays SpaDeX docking to Jan 9 for validation by ground simulations

Indian space industry's funding falls 55% to $59.1 mn in 2024, data shows

Cowpea seeds sent to space germinated under microgravity conditions: Isro

News updates: US NSA Jake Sullivan set to visit India early next week

He is a Rocket and Space Craft Propulsion Expert and joined Isro in 1984 and functioned in various capacities before becoming Director of LPSC. During the initial phase, he worked in the Solid Propulsion area of Sounding Rockets and Augmented Satellite Launch Vehicle (ASLV) and Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).

He further contributed to the process planning, process control and realization of Ablative nozzle systems, composite motor cases and composite Igniter cases.

Currently, Narayanan is the Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), one of the major Centres of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) having its Headquarters at Valiamala in Thiruvananthapuram, with a unit at Bangalore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UPSRTC to deploy over 7,000 buses, 24x7 Whatsapp support for Maha Kumbh

Maha Kumbh: Police launch security checks at Sangam Ghat, pontoon bridges

Police use tear gas against Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protesters in Chandigarh

No need to panic as J'khand still unaffected by HMPV cases: Health minister

Backlash over H-1B visas show Indians they're not so special anymore

Topics :ISROcentral governmentspace

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 7:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story