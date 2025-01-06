Cowpea seedlings onboard Isro's POEM-4 sprout first leaves in space

Cowpea seedlings onboard PSLV-C60 POEM-4 module sprout their first leaves in space, signifying a milestone in space-based plant research, Isro said on Monday.

According to India's national space agency, the Compact Research Module for Orbital Plant Studies (CROPS), developed by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), is an automated platform designed to cultivate and sustain plant life in the microgravity environment of space.

One of its recent experiments involved growing cowpea (Vigna unguiculata) seeds within a controlled, closed environment equipped with active thermal management, said Isro.

The system monitored various parameters, including oxygen and carbon dioxide levels, relative humidity, temperature, and soil moisture, while capturing images to track plant growth, added Isro.

According to the space agency, this setup successfully supported the germination and development of cowpea plants up to the two-leaf stage in space.

"This accomplishment not only demonstrates Isro's capability to grow plants in space, but also provides valuable insights for future long-duration missions," Isro said in a post on the social media platform X.

Understanding on how plants adapt to microgravity is crucial for developing life support systems that can produce food and regenerate air and water for astronauts, Isro added.

"The success of the CROPS experiment marks a promising step towards sustainable human presence in space," the space agency said.