UPSRTC to deploy over 7,000 buses, 24x7 Whatsapp support for Maha Kumbh

Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh announced that millions of devotees are expected to attend Maha Kumbh, with extensive preparations in place to ensure their safety and convenience

Maha Kumbh
A Command Control Center has been established and is fully operational at the headquarters to provide real-time information and assistance to the devotees | Photo: X@MahaKumbh_2025
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 7:16 AM IST
With the Maha Kumbh all set to begin in the pilgrimage city of Prayagraj on January 13, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) on Tuesday said it will operate electric buses to facilitate the smooth movement of devotees.

"To manage the heavy influx of pilgrims, the Transport Corporation will deploy 7,000 rural buses and 350 shuttle buses within the Maha Kumbh area," it said in a statement.

Additionally, during the primary bathing days, the buses arriving from districts adjoining Prayagraj will be operated from eight temporary bus stations set up in the outer fair area to streamline crowd management and ensure smooth transit, it said.

Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh announced that crores of devotees are expected to attend the Maha Kumbh, with extensive preparations in place to ensure their safety and convenience.

A Command Control Center has been established and is fully operational at the headquarters to provide real-time information and assistance to the devotees. 

In case of any issue involving the buses operating during the Maha Kumbh Mela, 24x7 support will be available from the headquarters to assist the drivers, conductors and passengers.

Additionally, instructions have been issued to maintain regular communication with the Control Room at Jhunsi, Prayagraj, ensuring updates are provided to higher management every two hours, he said.

The passengers can seek assistance from the Command Control Center through the toll-free number 18001802877 and WhatsApp number 9415049606, with immediate help to be provided as far as possible, according to the statement.

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 7:16 AM IST

