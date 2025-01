Police use tear gas against Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protesters in Chandigarh

Police used tear gas shells and a water cannon to prevent the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha activists from heading towards Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence here on Tuesday.

The Qaumi Insaaf Morcha activists also clashed with the police personnel at Sector 43 near Chandigarh bus stand, leading to injuries to three policemen, including an inspector.

The Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, which is seeking the release of 'Bandi Singhs' (Sikh prisoners), had planned to march towards the Punjab chief minister's residence.

The protesters had gathered in Mohali on the second anniversary of the morcha.

Meanwhile, jailed radical preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh's father Tarsem Singh said that he was placed under house arrest in Amritsar by the Punjab Police.

Tarsem Singh was to participate in the programme of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha in Chandigarh.

Barricades had been erected at several Chandigarh-Mohali border points to prevent the protesters from marching towards the chief minister's residence in Chandigarh.

Several entry and exit points of Chandigarh were fortified.

When some protesters tried to force their way through the barricades at the Chandigarh-Mohali border point near YPS chowk, the police lobbed tear gas shells and used a water cannon to disperse them.

The police said that a group of "violent" protesters marched towards barricades erected at Mattaur barrier to stop them from entering Chandigarh.

The sword wielding protesters jumped barricades and started pelting stones on the police force, they said.

Many protesters managed to enter Chandigarh through Sector 53 and reached Sector 43 near the bus stand and squatted on the road, forcing the police to divert traffic.

The protesters clashed with the police personnel, resulting in injuries to a few policemen.

The police said that a group of around 100 "violent" protesters carrying swords and sharp weapons attacked the policemen, which led to injuries to three officials.

The police also used cane charge and detained several protesters.

The police also said the leaders of the march had been invited earlier on Monday for a joint meeting with the officers of Mohali and UT Chandigarh but they refused to participate in it.

Some representatives of the morcha were approached on Monday evening but they refused to make any decision to defer the march.

They also denied any proposal of talk with senior officials of the Punjab government and ministers, said police.

The Qaumi Insaaf Morcha has been laying a siege along Sector 52-53, Chandigarh and YPS Chowk in Mohali since January 7, 2023.

The morcha is seeking the release of Sikh prisoners, claiming that they are lodged in different jails despite completing their sentences.

The protesters are also demanding justice in the 2015 sacrilege and police-firing incidents in Faridkot.