Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Isro delays SpaDeX docking to Jan 9 for validation by ground simulations

Isro delays SpaDeX docking to Jan 9 for validation by ground simulations

This technology is essential for India's space ambitions such as Indian on Moon, sample return from the Moon, the building and operation of Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), etc

SpaDeX, PSLV C60, ISRO
Sriharikota: ISRO's PSLV-C60 carrying SpaDeX and its payloads, lifts off from the first launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 3:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ISRO on Monday said the docking experiment of SpaDeX satellites scheduled for January 7 is now postponed to January 9.

The Bengaluru-based space agency said the docking process requires further validation through ground simulations based on an abort scenario identified on Monday.

"The SpaDeX Docking scheduled on (January) 7th is now postponed to 9th. The docking process requires further validation through ground simulations based on an abort scenario identified today," ISRO said in a post on 'X'.

ISRO had successfully launched the ambitious Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission on December 30.

The PSLV C60 rocket carrying two small satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), along with 24 payloads, had lifted off from the first launchpad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, and about 15 minutes after liftoff, the two small spacecraft weighing about 220 kg each were launched into a 475-km circular orbit as intended.

According to ISRO, SpaDeX mission is a cost-effective technology demonstrator mission for the demonstration of in-space docking using two small spacecraft that was launched by PSLV.

Also Read

Indian space industry's funding falls 55% to $59.1 mn in 2024, data shows

Prep for Chandrayaan-4, Gaganyan to NISAR: What's in Isro's kitty for 2025

Isro's SpaDeX satellites first to be built by industry on its own: Official

India achieves space docking with indigenous system: Jitendra Singh

NVS-02 satellite launch set for Jan 2025; more missions planned: Isro chief

This technology is essential for India's space ambitions such as Indian on Moon, sample return from the Moon, the building and operation of Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), etc.

In-space docking technology is essential when multiple rocket launches are required to achieve common mission objectives. Through this mission, India is marching towards becoming the fourth country in the world to have space docking technology.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE: PM launches several rail projects, says time not far when first bullet train will run in India

Delhi govt directs hospitals to stay prepared amid concerns over HMPV

Two-month-old infant in Ahmedabad hospital tests positive for HMPV; stable

Direct rail service to Kashmir won't negatively impact Jammu: Omar Abdullah

Bengaluru techie suicide: Court refuses to quash complaint against wife

Topics :ISROIsro projectsisro launchspace technology

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story