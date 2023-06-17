Home / India News / Govt mulls constructing all-weather connectivity to upper Shimla: CM Sukhu

Govt mulls constructing all-weather connectivity to upper Shimla: CM Sukhu

Once this tunnel is completed, it will prove a boon not only for providing all-weather connectivity to this beautiful area but also facilitate the farmers to market their produce, he added

Press Trust of India Shimla
Govt mulls constructing all-weather connectivity to upper Shimla: CM Sukhu

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2023 | 11:18 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Himachal Pradesh government is mulling to construct tunnels to ensure all-weather connectivity to the upper areas of Shimla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday.

Surveys will be conducted for the construction of tunnels under Kharapathar on Kotkhai-Hatkoti road as well as to connect the landlocked Dodra-Kawar area of the district, he said.

A proposed tunnel on National Highway 705 under Kharapathar will reduce the distance from Shimla to Rohru by around 10 to 12 kilometres and ensure all-weather connectivity to the whole upper Shimla area, Sukhu said in a statement.

Once this tunnel is completed, it will prove a boon not only for providing all-weather connectivity to this beautiful area but also facilitate the farmers to market their produce, he added.

The tunnel will also open unexplored areas of the region like Chanshal, Kuppad, Giri Gang, Monal Danda, Samarkot, Khadrala, Sungri, Chunjar and Hatkoti for the tourists during winter months when snow decorates the whole area, Sukhu said.

Similarly, a tunnel to Dodra-Kwar will not only help in providing all-weather connectivity to this landlocked hinterland but also open this area to tourists and solace seekers, he said.

The tunnel will also be helpful to horticulturists as they will not face any difficulty in transporting their produce to the market of their choice, Sukhu said.

Also Read

HP CM Sukhu flags off awareness rally on World Environment Day in Shimla

BJP failed to develop Shimla; Cong leader Shukla ahead of Municipal polls

Himachal tourism sector expects over 90% occupancy on Christmas, New Year

Govt to introduce new tech courses in educational institutions: Himachal CM

BJP looks to retain control, Congress seeks to consolidate hold in Shimla

Prez Murmu reviews graduation parade, confers awards at Air Force Academy

Rice available in Chhattisgarh but transportation cost higher: K'taka CM

Our protest is not politically motivated: Sakshi and her husband Satyawart

ONGC chief expects Russian oil to make up 30% of India's imports: Interfax

Heavy rainfall likely over South Rajasthan, areas of North Gujarat: IMD

Topics :Himachal PradeshHimachal pradesh governmentAll-Weather Roads Project

First Published: Jun 17 2023 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story