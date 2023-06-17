Govt mulls constructing all-weather connectivity to upper Shimla: CM Sukhu

The Himachal Pradesh government is mulling to construct tunnels to ensure all-weather connectivity to the upper areas of Shimla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday.

Surveys will be conducted for the construction of tunnels under Kharapathar on Kotkhai-Hatkoti road as well as to connect the landlocked Dodra-Kawar area of the district, he said.

A proposed tunnel on National Highway 705 under Kharapathar will reduce the distance from Shimla to Rohru by around 10 to 12 kilometres and ensure all-weather connectivity to the whole upper Shimla area, Sukhu said in a statement.

Once this tunnel is completed, it will prove a boon not only for providing all-weather connectivity to this beautiful area but also facilitate the farmers to market their produce, he added.

The tunnel will also open unexplored areas of the region like Chanshal, Kuppad, Giri Gang, Monal Danda, Samarkot, Khadrala, Sungri, Chunjar and Hatkoti for the tourists during winter months when snow decorates the whole area, Sukhu said.

Similarly, a tunnel to Dodra-Kwar will not only help in providing all-weather connectivity to this landlocked hinterland but also open this area to tourists and solace seekers, he said.

The tunnel will also be helpful to horticulturists as they will not face any difficulty in transporting their produce to the market of their choice, Sukhu said.