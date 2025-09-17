Vaishno Devi yatra resumes after 22-day halt due to heavy rainfall

The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage has resumed after being suspended for 22 days due to heavy rainfall and landslides.
The reopening of the pilgrimage has brought relief and joy to devotees, many of whom had been waiting in Katra for the shrine to reopen. Pilgrims from across the country have started arriving, expressing happiness that their long wait has finally ended and that they will now be able to seek blessings at the holy shrine.
A pilgrim from Nagpur said, "We were waiting for the past four days for the yatra to resume. We had tickets for the 20th but were about to cancel them. Last night, we received a notification that the yatra would restart. I am very happy, and now I will be able to complete my yatra. Mata Rani will fulfil my wishes and keep everyone happy."
Umesh, another pilgrim from Nagpur, shared, "I feel very lucky that the yatra has resumed. I had been waiting for many days and many years. It was in my destiny to complete this pilgrimage and worship Mata. I believed the yatra would reopen. She was only a little angry, but I was sure I would get to see her."
Another devotee, Harshal, said, "We had been waiting for three days. We even cancelled our return ticket to Andaman yesterday. We feel lucky that the Yatra has started."
The Vaishno Devi Yatra was supposed to start on September 14 but remained suspended for the 20th consecutive day, following adverse weather conditions in the region.
The Yatra was postponed due to incessant rain at the Bhawan and on the track leading to it.
Authorities cited safety concerns as persistent rainfall has triggered landslides and blocked tracks leading to the shrine, making movement unsafe for pilgrims. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway also remains disrupted at several points due to landslides and road damage, further complicating connectivity.
The prolonged suspension caused disappointment among devotees, while local businesses dependent on the pilgrimage are also facing difficulties.
The Vaishno Devi Yatra was suspended after a landslide on August 26 that killed 34 people and injured several. The disaster struck in the afternoon, around 3 pm, when heavy rains triggered a massive landslide near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkuwari, about halfway along the 12-kilometre trek from Katra to the shrine.
