Vaishno Devi yatra resumes after 22-day halt due to heavy rainfall

The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage has resumed after being suspended for 22 days due to heavy rainfall and landslides.

The reopening of the pilgrimage has brought relief and joy to devotees, many of whom had been waiting in Katra for the shrine to reopen. Pilgrims from across the country have started arriving, expressing happiness that their long wait has finally ended and that they will now be able to seek blessings at the holy shrine.

A pilgrim from Nagpur said, "We were waiting for the past four days for the yatra to resume. We had tickets for the 20th but were about to cancel them. Last night, we received a notification that the yatra would restart. I am very happy, and now I will be able to complete my yatra. Mata Rani will fulfil my wishes and keep everyone happy."

Umesh, another pilgrim from Nagpur, shared, "I feel very lucky that the yatra has resumed. I had been waiting for many days and many years. It was in my destiny to complete this pilgrimage and worship Mata. I believed the yatra would reopen. She was only a little angry, but I was sure I would get to see her." Another devotee, Harshal, said, "We had been waiting for three days. We even cancelled our return ticket to Andaman yesterday. We feel lucky that the Yatra has started." The Vaishno Devi Yatra was supposed to start on September 14 but remained suspended for the 20th consecutive day, following adverse weather conditions in the region.