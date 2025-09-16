J&K landslides: Around 2,200 fruit-laden trucks evacuated via Mughal Road

More than 2,200 fruit-laden trucks were evacuated via the Mughal Road, the alternative road link between the valley and Jammu, during the past 24 hours, an official said on Tuesday.

The trucks were stranded along the Srinagar-Jammu national highway due to its closure following landslides in the wake of incessant rains.

The 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, suffered extensive damage at several places, especially between Nashri and Udhampur, in the aftermath of record rainfall on August 26 and 27, leading to its closure for vehicular movement.

The traffic on the highway was partially restored last week, but hundreds of trucks, including those carrying apples to different markets within and outside Jammu and Kashmir, remained stranded for days, causing extensive damage to the produce.

In a major relief to fruit growers and traders of the valley, Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Anshul Garg, informed that over 2,200 fruit-laden trucks were successfully evacuated via the Mughal Road during the past 24 hours. Taking cognisance of the situation, the Div Com undertook a comprehensive visit to Peer Ki Gali on the Mughal Road to ensure smooth movement of fruit trucks, a spokesman said. Garg also visited Fruit Mandi Aglar, Shopian, where he held detailed interactions with various stakeholders, including fruit growers, traders, transporters, and representatives of the horticulture sector. Expressing appreciation for the prompt action, President of the Fruit Growers and Traders Association, Mohammad Ashraf extended gratitude to the Chief Secretary J-K for his timely and prompt intervention and directions, which facilitated the smooth transportation process, the spokesman said.