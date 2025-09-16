Home / India News / Datanomics: PM Modi at 75, still young in the senior global leaders' club

The members of Lok Sabha aged 71-80 have been in the range of 5-8 per cent of the total strength of the house, while those above 80 have been even less

Besides Modi, Netanyahu and Jose Ramos-Horta of Timor-Leste are 75 years of age. | File Image
Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 11:04 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 75 on Wednesday, joining the ranks of 21 other veteran world leaders who are 75 or above. Prominent among them include US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to India’s parliamentary demographics, as of today, there are only nine members in the Lok Sabha out of the 543 who are aged 75 or more, indicating a contrast between longevity and legislative representation.  5-8% MPs over 70 years of age 
 
Since 2014, the members of the Lok Sabha aged 71-80 have been in the range of 5-8 per cent of the total strength, while those above 80 account for even less. 
 
 
PMs in India who were over
75 years when in office
 
Only six prime ministers in India’s history after independence have reached the age of 75 while still in office. 
 
 
Head of nations over
75 years in the world
 
Besides Modi, Netanyahu and Jose Ramos-Horta of Timor-Leste are 75 years of age. 
 
 

Topics :Narendra ModiBenjamin Netanyahuworld leadersLok Sabha MPs

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 11:04 PM IST

