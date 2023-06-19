Home / India News / Vande Bharat sleeper train plans hit a roadblock as RVNL wants higher stake

Vande Bharat sleeper train plans hit a roadblock as RVNL wants higher stake

Originally, TMH group held a 70 per cent stake in the JV, and RVNL had a 25 per cent stake. RVNL now wants a 69 per cent ownership in the JV

BS Web Team New Delhi
Vande Bharat sleeper train plans hit a roadblock as RVNL wants higher stake

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 3:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The plan of launching Vande Bharat sleeper coaches has hit a roadblock as the Russian and Indian consortium partners that won the Rs 40,000-crore supply and maintenance contract are caught in an ownership dispute, The Economic Times (ET) reports.
A senior official of Russia's locomotive manufacturer, TMH Group, told ET said that this is against the "irrevocable and binding agreement" reached by the two parties.

Earlier, the TMH-RVNL consortium successfully secured the winning bid to supply 120 of the planned 200 Vande Bharat sleeper trains.
So far, Indian Railways has not signed the supply contract with the consortium. People aware of the developments said that the ongoing tussle has delayed the signing of the contract.

As per the agreement reached earlier, Metrowagonmash (MWM), a subsidiary of the TMH Group, held a 70 per cent stake in the JV, and RVNL, on the other hand, had a 25 per cent stake. Russian train control systems operator LES held the remaining 5 per cent stake, the report said.
Citing TMH's head of business development in India, Sergey Medvedev, the ET report said that RVNL now wants a 69 per cent stake in the JV which is a departure from the original deal between the two parties.

"TMH has extensive experience in manufacturing rolling stock and executing projects as large as the Vande Bharat. We are best placed to lead the joint venture," Medvedev told ET.

Also Read

Railways to acquire new rolling stock worth Rs 3.14 trillion in FY24

Assam's latest Vande Bharat Express: Train timing, tickets prices, and more

Titagarh Wagons-Bhel consortium to build 80 sleeper Vande Bharat trains

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

Railways to invest Rs 18,000 cr to upgrade depots for Vande Bharat trains

LIVE: Assam flood situation remains grim, 33,500 affected in 12 districts

Cyclone Biparjoy now a depression, likely to move from Raj in next 12 hours

Top headlines: India seeks import duty relaxation, US flags policy barriers

Cyclone Biparjoy: Flood-like situation in 3 Rajasthan districts, 59 rescued

Stones pelted at Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat; 7th incident since January

Topics :Indian RailwaysRail MinistryBS Web ReportsVande bharatVande Bharat ExpressVande Bharat trainShatabdi Express

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 3:55 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story