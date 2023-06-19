Vande Bharat sleeper train plans hit a roadblock as RVNL wants higher stake



A senior official of Russia's locomotive manufacturer, TMH Group, told ET said that this is against the "irrevocable and binding agreement" reached by the two parties. The plan of launching Vande Bharat sleeper coaches has hit a roadblock as the Russian and Indian consortium partners that won the Rs 40,000-crore supply and maintenance contract are caught in an ownership dispute, The Economic Times (ET) reports.



So far, Indian Railways has not signed the supply contract with the consortium. People aware of the developments said that the ongoing tussle has delayed the signing of the contract. Earlier, the TMH-RVNL consortium successfully secured the winning bid to supply 120 of the planned 200 Vande Bharat sleeper trains.



Citing TMH's head of business development in India, Sergey Medvedev, the ET report said that RVNL now wants a 69 per cent stake in the JV which is a departure from the original deal between the two parties. As per the agreement reached earlier, Metrowagonmash (MWM), a subsidiary of the TMH Group, held a 70 per cent stake in the JV, and RVNL, on the other hand, had a 25 per cent stake. Russian train control systems operator LES held the remaining 5 per cent stake, the report said.

"TMH has extensive experience in manufacturing rolling stock and executing projects as large as the Vande Bharat. We are best placed to lead the joint venture," Medvedev told ET.