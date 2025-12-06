Home / India News / Varanasi police deploy next-gen drones for Kashi Tamil Sangamam security

Varanasi police deploy next-gen drones for Kashi Tamil Sangamam security




Saravanan noted that the surveillance data provided by the three drones (mini, micro and nano) is immediately shared with senior police officials for necessary action (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Varanasi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 12:57 PM IST
The Varanasi district police have stepped up surveillance for the ongoing fourth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam by deploying an advanced fleet of new-generation drones.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Varanasi Commissionerate Saravanan Thangamani, a dedicated 10-member drone team is ensuring the safety and protection of the people visiting the venue.

"We are using new-generation drones. Last year, there was usage of drones but it was minimal. We are using the three types of drones which are mini drones, micro drones and nano drones," he told PTI here.

Highlighting the role of the drone fleet, he said the Mini Drone is unique as it can be self-charged, allowing round-the-clock operations unlike other battery-dependent models.

"This drone has the capability to run 24x7 and ensure constant surveillance in a region," he explained.

On the 'Macro Drone', the official said it is capable of monitoring a vast 2 km area.

"It can cover a larger area and will be used in the jungle behind the NaMo Ghat," said Saravanan, who is also the Nodal Officer for the Kashi Tamil Sangamam event.

NaMo Ghat is the area where Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 was inaugurated by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 2.

The third kind of drones are 'Nano Drones' which can collect images of suspicious activities.

Citing an example, he said if a car is parked in an area for an unusually long time, this drone scans the vehicle and shares the image with the police. "Based on the images it shares, we take action."  Saravanan noted that the surveillance data provided by the three drones (mini, micro and nano) is immediately shared with senior police officials for necessary action.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :VaranasiUttar PradeshUP Police

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

