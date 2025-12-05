Datanomics: Uranium traces put spotlight on India's polluted aquifers

Highest share of uranium-contaminated groundwater in Punjab

Nearly 7 per cent of India’s groundwater samples had uranium concentration beyond permissible limits in 2024 (pre-monsoon samples). This share went up to 7.91 per cent in case of post-monsoon samples in 2024. Every other groundwater sample from Punjab experienced uranium contamination, by far the highest share in the country. Over 13 per cent of Delhi’s groundwater samples saw uranium concentration beyond permissible limit.

Uranium traces were recently found in the breast milk of lactating women in several districts in Bihar. This has raised concerns about groundwater levels and aquifer contamination in India. According to the Annual Ground Water Quality Report 2025 released by the Central Ground Water Board, 28.3 per cent of groundwater quality assessment samples exceeded the permissible limit set by the Bureau of Indian Standards for one or more parameters, indicating localised quality concerns.