India News

ECI extends Kerala electoral roll revision timeline ahead of polls

The local body polls will be held in the state on December 9 and 11 in two phases


The final electoral roll will be published on February 21, 2026 as against the earlier date of February 14, 2026, the commission said.
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 11:55 PM IST
The Election Commission of India on Friday decided to extend by one week the SIR schedule for Kerala in view of the upcoming local body polls in the state.

The local body polls will be held in the state on December 9 and 11 in two phases.

The commission's order comes after Kerala submitted a request, as permitted by the Supreme Court, to extend the last dates for submission of the enumeration forms and other procedures which are part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.

Under the revised schedule, the draft electoral roll will be published on December 23 as against the earlier date of December 16.

The final electoral roll will be published on February 21, 2026 as against the earlier date of February 14, 2026, the commission said.

Topics: Election Commission of India, India News, Kerala, Election news

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 11:55 PM IST

