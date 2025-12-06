Home / India News / Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', temperature drop adds to woes

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', temperature drop adds to woes

Delhi-NCR continues to be under dense smog with 35 of 39 monitoring stations recording 'very poor' AQI. Temperatures have also hit the lowest so far this year

Noida Pollution, Pollution, Smog
Delhi’s AQI varied over the past week, rising from 279 on Sunday to 372 on Tuesday, nearing the ‘severe’ category, before easing slightly to 327 by Friday (Photo:PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 8:56 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Delhi’s air quality continued to deteriorate on Saturday, with a thick layer of smog enveloping the city. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) settled at 333, remaining in the ‘very poor’ category and slightly higher than Friday.
 
The Anand Vihar monitoring station recorded an AQI of 366 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
Of the city’s 39 monitoring stations, 35 reported readings in the ‘very poor’ range, while the remaining four recorded ‘poor’ air quality.
 
Mundka recorded the worst air quality at 381, according to CPCB’s 8 am data. Other areas with ‘very poor’ readings included RK Puram (364), Punjabi Bagh (348), Chandni Chowk (348), Rohini (374), Vivek Vihar (309), Bawana (375), Siri Fort (343), Wazirpur (359), Anand Vihar (366), Ashok Vihar (348) and Sonia Vihar (352).
 
Week-long pollution trend
 
Delhi’s AQI varied over the past week, rising from 279 on Sunday to 372 on Tuesday, nearing the ‘severe’ category, before easing slightly to 327 by Friday.
 
According to CPCB standards, an AQI of 0–50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’ and 401–500 ‘severe’.
 
Cold weather grips Delhi
 
The capital is also experiencing a cold spell. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported Friday as the coldest December morning so far in a year, with the mercury dropping to 5.6 degrees Celsius, 3.9 degrees below normal. The city recorded a maximum of 23.5 degrees Celsius.
 
Shallow fog is expected on Saturday, with temperatures ranging between 8 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels reached 100 per cent in the morning and stood at 68 per cent by 5:30 pm.
 
The previous coldest December morning in Delhi was recorded at 4.5 degrees Celsius on December 12, 2024.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Centre releases over ₹68,000 crore to states under Mgnrega in FY26

ECI extends Kerala electoral roll revision timeline ahead of polls

SC has reshaped free speech contours since Independence: Former CJI

Premium

Datanomics: Uranium traces put spotlight on India's polluted aquifers

No question of unregulated AI use by judges, says CJI Surya Kant

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi air qualityDelhi Pollutionair pollutionDelhi weatherIMD weather forecastBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story