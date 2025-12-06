Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', temperature drop adds to woes

Delhi’s air quality continued to deteriorate on Saturday, with a thick layer of smog enveloping the city. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) settled at 333, remaining in the ‘very poor’ category and slightly higher than Friday.

The Anand Vihar monitoring station recorded an AQI of 366 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Of the city’s 39 monitoring stations, 35 reported readings in the ‘very poor’ range, while the remaining four recorded ‘poor’ air quality.

Mundka recorded the worst air quality at 381, according to CPCB’s 8 am data. Other areas with ‘very poor’ readings included RK Puram (364), Punjabi Bagh (348), Chandni Chowk (348), Rohini (374), Vivek Vihar (309), Bawana (375), Siri Fort (343), Wazirpur (359), Anand Vihar (366), Ashok Vihar (348) and Sonia Vihar (352).

Week-long pollution trend Delhi’s AQI varied over the past week, rising from 279 on Sunday to 372 on Tuesday, nearing the ‘severe’ category, before easing slightly to 327 by Friday. According to CPCB standards, an AQI of 0–50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’ and 401–500 ‘severe’. Cold weather grips Delhi The capital is also experiencing a cold spell. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported Friday as the coldest December morning so far in a year, with the mercury dropping to 5.6 degrees Celsius, 3.9 degrees below normal. The city recorded a maximum of 23.5 degrees Celsius.