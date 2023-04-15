Home / India News / Varun Gandhi files defamation suit against man for comment on Sanjay Gandhi

Varun Gandhi files defamation suit against man for comment on Sanjay Gandhi

BJP leader Varun Gandhi on Saturday filed a defamation case in a local court here against a Varanasi man for allegedly making derogatory remarks on his father on Twitter

Pilibhit (UP)
Varun Gandhi files defamation suit against man for comment on Sanjay Gandhi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BJP leader Varun Gandhi on Saturday filed a defamation case in a local court here against a Varanasi man for allegedly making derogatory remarks on his father on Twitter.

The Pilibhit MP on Saturday came to the court premises with three advocates around 3 pm and filed a defamation case before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (II) Abhinav Tiwari.

The court recorded his statement and fixed April 25 as the next date for hearing, an advocate said.

Gandhi in the complaint said that his father Late Sanjay Gandhi was a well known politician of the country and he was respected all over the country and still is today.

He told the court that on March 29, 2023, Vivek Pandey, a resident of Bhojubir of Varanasi district, had made indecent remarks against Sanjay Gandhi through his social media Twitter @vivekkumar IND.

According to Gandhi, the accused identified himself as the General Secretary of Nationalist Hindu and Kisan Morcha.

Gandhi also said that he was informed about the tweet by the general public during his visit to Bilsanda in Bisalpur area.

The court passed the order to register Gandhi's complaint and recorded his statement of MP Varun Gandhi posting the matter on April 25.

"If anyone makes derogatory remarks on my father or any elder, I will definitely take legal action against him so that people can learn a lesson. And whatever decision the court takes, it will be accepted," Gandhi said.

Topics :Varun GandhiBJPTwitterdefamation

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 11:35 PM IST

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Is Elon Musk rewriting the HR rulebook at Twitter?

Varun Beverages' profit up 53% to Rs 395.48 crore in Sept quarter

Expansion, product mix to fizz up Varun Beverages' volumes and margins

Ex-Mumbai police commissioner withdraws defamation suit against Arnab

Maharashtra records 660 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths in a single day

Focus on use of technology to help revolutionise real estate sector: Goyal

Serious attempt to undermine every autonomous institution: Shashi Tharoor

Kerala's milk federation objects to Karnataka's dairy brand entry to state

Atiq Ahmad, brother shot dead in Prayagraj by assailants, 3 arrested

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story