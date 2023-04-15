Home / India News / Atiq Ahmad, brother shot dead in Prayagraj by assailants, 3 arrested

Atiq Ahmad, brother shot dead in Prayagraj by assailants, 3 arrested

A senior police officer said three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred just two days after Ahmad's son was gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi

Prayagraj (UP)
Atiq Ahmad, brother shot dead in Prayagraj by assailants, 3 arrested

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 12:14 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a dramatic turn of events, gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by unidentified assailants while they were being escorted by police to a medical college here on Saturday night.

A senior police officer said three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred just two days after Ahmad's son was gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi.

The shooting that occurred around 10 pm was caught on camera as mediapersons were following the duo who were being escorted to the hospital by police for a medical checkup.

At least two people, who posed as mediapersons, were seen firing from a close range at Ahmad and his brother who fell to the ground. Police soon overpowered the assailants.

The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the sensational killings.

"We are looking into the incident. It is too early to say anything. We are yet to question the arrested men," a police officer said.

Ahmad, a former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP, and his brother Ashraf were brought here for a court hearing in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

Ahmad's son Asad and one of his accomplices were killed in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13.

Their last rites were performed earlier in the day.

Reacting on the incident, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, "Crime has reached its peak in Uttar Pradesh and the morale of the criminals is high. When someone can be killed by firing openly amidst the security cordon of the police, then what about the safety of the general public? Due to this, an atmosphere of fear is being created among the public, and it seems that some people are deliberately creating such an atmosphere."

Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Atiq and his brother were killed while in police custody and were handcuffed. Slogans of JSR were also raised. Their murder is a perfect example of Yogi’s big failure of law & order. Those celebrating encounter-raj are equally responsible for this murder. In a society where murderers are celebrated, what’s the use of a criminal justice system?"

Kunwar Danish Ali, BSP MP has also commented on Atiq, Ashraf's shooting, "it is disheartening to see UP Police being used for political gains. Court gives punishment to culprits. This murder has challenged the power of state govt. This is pure anarchy. It will lead to nowhere."

Topics :Uttar PradeshMedical colleges

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 11:00 PM IST

Also Read

'Fake' encounters are staged in UP: Akhilesh on killing of Atiq Ahmad's son

State machinery will take care, SC refuses Atiq Ahmad's plea for protection

ED conducts searches in money laundering case against Atiq Ahmad: Report

Uttar Pradesh Police arrests 11 for using unfair means in PET 2022

6 people, assailant dead in Walmart shooting in US' Virginia: Police

Will have great FTA with India, negotiations going well: Baroness Verma

Process initiated for lithium extraction in J-K's Reasi, says official

No development possible without an educated citizenry, says Rajnath Singh

Owaisi to meet Gehlot to discuss reservation for backward Muslim castes

Amit Shah reaches Mumbai, to hold key meet with BJP leaders, CM Shinde

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story