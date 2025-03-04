Market Today: GIFT Nifty, Nikkei, Wall St sink on tariff news; Nukleus list

Stock Market Today, Tuesday, March 4, 2025: Stock markets today may open lower on Tuesday, tracking losses in global markets. At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 163 points lower at 22,097 levels.

On Monday, March 3, the BSE Sensex index ended at 73,086, down 112 points or 0.15 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 shut shop at 22,119, down merely 5 points or 0.02 per cent from its previous close.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap100 index gained 0.14 per cent at close, but the Nifty Smallcap100 slipped 0.27 per cent by the end of the trading session.

FIIs net sold India equity worth Rs 4,788.29 crore on Monday, whereas DIIs bought shares worth Rs 8,790.70 crore.

Stock Market Today Prediction, March 4:

Stock markets in India may fall today, at open, amid a sloppy trade in Asian peers. Wall Street, too, closed lower overnight, following US President Donald Trump’s decision to go-ahead with the tariffs on Canada and Mexico today onwards. Canada, in response, has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US.

Japan’s Nikkei dropped 2 per cent, Australia’s ASX200 fell 1 per cent, and Hang Seng futures were down by roughly 90 points compared to the index’s previous close.

South Korea’s Kospi, however, has turned positive after a weak start.

Overnight, the major Wall Street indices slumped as Trump reiterated that the 25-per cent levies on imports from Mexico and Canada would go ahead.

The S&P 500 fell 1.76 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.48 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 2.64 per cent, weighed down by Nvidia shares’ crash of more than 8 per cent.

Apart from the tariffs on trading partners, Donald Trump has decided to pause all the military aid to Ukraine following his clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week.

That apart, Trump also posted on social media website ‘X’, formerly ‘Twitter’, last night saying “Tomorrow night will be big. I will tell it like it is”. Trump is scheduled to address a joint session of Congress on Tuesday at 9 pm ET (7:30 AM IST). READ MORE

Going ahead, Trump’s tariff tactics, South Korea’s industrial production data, and China’s preliminary balance of trade data for February will sway investor sentiment.

Back home, foreign funds activity, and reaction to Donald Trump’s various news developments will guide the stock markets.

Gold Rate

The government has reduced the import tariff price of gold by $11 per 10 grams, lowering it down to $927 per 10 grams. Similarly, the import tariff price of silver has been cut by $18 per kilogram to $1,025 per kilogram.

IPO News, March 4:

The sharp volatility in the secondary markets has slowed down IPOs in the primary market. According to a Business Standard report, only 14 companies filed their draft red herring prospectus (DRHPs) with Sebi in February 2025, which is the lowest number since November 2024. By comparison, around 29 companies filed their DRHPs with Sebi in January.

Moreover, these 14 companies aim to raise Rs 9,695 crore — the lowest in nine months. READ MORE

That said, on Tuesday, Nukleus Office Solutions will list on BSE SME platform; Balaji Phosphates IPO will close for subscription today; and NAPS Global India IPO will open for subscription today.

Stock Market News Today:

Market regulator Sebi has asked companies, looking to launch their initial public offering (IPOs), to adhere to ‘Key Performance Indicator (KPI)’ disclosures to enhance transparent information about the company’s valuation and business performance. READ MORE

Separately, Bloomberg reported that Tata Group is seeking a valuation of $11 billion for Tata Capital in a bid to launch India’s, likely, biggest initial public offering this year. READ MORE

Lastly, the Bombay High Court (HC) on Monday restrained Maharashtra’s anti-corruption bureau (ACB) from acting on an order of a special court, which sought filing of an FIR against Madhabi Puri Buch, former chairperson of Sebi, along with the regulator’s three whole-time members, and two officials of the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) in Cals Refineries listing case. READ MORE

Stock Market Outlook Today: Levels to watch on Nifty, Sensex today?

Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst, LKP Securities:

Nifty’s RSI remains in a highly oversold zone, at 22, on the daily chart, indicating a possible short-term rebound towards the 400-day EMA at 22,475. However, the broader trend remains bearish, favoring a sell-on-rise approach unless Nifty decisively closes above 22,600. Immediate resistance is at 22,300, while key support stands at 22,000. If this support is breached on a closing basis, the next support lies at 21,800.

Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research, Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates:

Till the time the Nifty index is below 22,500, the bearish momentum is expected to persist. On the downside, the psychological level of 22,000 will act as immediate support, followed by 21,900 where the 100-Weekly Simple Moving Average (100-WSMA) is placed. Thus, traders are advised to follow sell on rise strategy till index maintains below 22,500.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities:

The Nifty index has formed a bearish candle on the daily charts and is still holding a ‘lower top’ formation on the intraday charts. We believe that the current market texture is weak but oversold; hence, we could expect a quick pullback rally from the current levels.

For day traders, 22,000 on the Nifty and 72,800 on the Sensex would act as a sacrosanct support zone. As long as the market is trading above this level, the pullback formation is likely to continue.

On the upside, 22,200/73,400 would be the immediate resistance zone for the bulls. If the market moves above 22,200/73,300, it could rally up to 22,250–22,300/73,500-73,800. On the flip side, if it falls below 22,000/72,800, traders may prefer to exit their long positions.