Veteran CPI(M) leader M M Lawrence dies at age of 95 due to illness

Veteran CPI(M) leader M M Lawrence, who was among the leaders involved in the attack on a police station at Edappally here during the Communist uprising in Kerala in 1950, has died, party sources said. He was 95. His death occurred at a private hospital where he had been receiving treatment for age-related ailments for about a month. A former Lok Sabha member representing the Idukki seat, Lawrence served in various capacities, including as a member of the CPI(M) Central Committee, a member of the state secretariat, state general secretary of CITU, and convener of the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Born on June 15, 1929, in Mulavukad near Ernakulam, Lawrence participated in the struggle for the country's independence.

Lawrance was expelled from St Albert's School for arriving with a tricolor flag tucked in his pocket.

He continued his studies at the Ernakulam Municipal Islamic School.

He completed his formal education after the 10th grade and became actively involved in politics.

Lawrance joined the Communist Party in 1946.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled his demise.