Delhi likely to see light rain till July 18; AQI in 'satisfactory' range

Delhi and surrounding regions remained under pleasant weather conditions on Sunday after showers brought down soaring temperatures and offered relief from the heat and humidity earlier in the week.

The IMD has predicted very light to light rainfall, accompanied by occasional lightning. Maximum temperatures are likely to settle between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius. Cloud cover is expected to remain consistent throughout the day.

Delhi pollution: Air quality remains ‘satisfactory’

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Sunday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 85 at 8 am on July 13.

Air quality across the National Capital Region also showed improvement, with most locations reporting ‘moderate’ AQI levels. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 105 at 4 pm on July 12. In Gurugram, the AQI was 147, while Noida and Greater Noida recorded AQIs of 108 and 172, respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI stood at 107.