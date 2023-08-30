Home / India News / VHP member files case against Digvijaya for 'misleading' social media post

ANI

Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 1:16 PM IST
Former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has once again hit the headlines after his post on X (formerly twitter) claiming that Bajrang Dal workers were installing Shivling on the premises of Shri Digambar Jain Siddha Kshetra Kundalpur in Damoh district was said to be misleading.

A case was registered against the X account holder following a complaint lodged by a convener of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the district on Tuesday late evening.

The Congress leader on Sunday (August 27) wrote on X, "On the premises of one of the grand temples in the country, Shri Digambar Jain Siddha, which is flourished by Acharya Shri Vidya Sagar Maharaj, situated in Kundalpur, some alleged anti-social elements of Bajrangdal have started mischief by keeping Shivji's Pindi since last night. Situations anytime can take a serious turn. This is a serious matter. Administration should take immediate action. @CMMadhyaPradesh @DGP_MP"

After the post on X, district convener of VHP, Shambhu Vishwakarma lodged a police complaint in connection with the tweet and claimed that it was baseless.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Abhishek Tiwari said, "VHP district convener Shambhu Vishwakarma had filed a complaint regarding communal disharmony due to the tweet made by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh on the basis of wrong facts. The said tweet was properly investigated."

"It was said in the tweet that Bajrang Dal workers were installing Shivling on the Kundalpur temple premises and were recreating ruckus, which was not found correct during the investigation. The information in the said tweet was found to be misleading", he added.

"We have registered a case against this twitter handle account under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153, 505 and 171 and started investigation into the matter. Whatever facts will come forward, legal action will be taken against the person who operates this account," the officer said.

Topics :CongressDigvijaya SinghPoliticsMadhya Pradesh

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 1:16 PM IST

