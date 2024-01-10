Home / India News / Vibrant Gujarat Summit LIVE updates: Adani Group to invest over Rs 2 trn
Vibrant Gujarat Summit LIVE updates: Adani Group to invest over Rs 2 trn

BS Web Team
Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit: Adani Group is set to invest over Rs 2 trillion in Gujarat

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 11:43 AM IST
Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath on India's entrepreneurship leap

 
Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath said that PM Modi has fostered a stable ecosystem for the youth of India to thrive. Kamath stressed that when he interacts with Indians living in the West, a common sentiment he hears is their "Fear of Missing Out" (FOMO) when it comes to the massive changes taking place in India.

Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Building C295 defence aircraft in Vadodara and in Dholera, says Tata Sons Chairman

Nvidia announces collaboration with Yotta Infrastructure to establish AI data center in GIFT City

Nvidia announces a collaboration with Yotta Infrastructure to establish an artificial intelligence data center in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City). The technology giant expressed its eagerness to forge partnerships with universities across India, particularly focusing on digital technology initiatives. 

Adani Group to invest over Rs 2 trillion in Gujarat

Reliance to set up India's 1st carbon fibre facility in Gujarat, Mukesh Ambani announces at summit

RIL chairman and MD, Mukesh Ambani warmly embraced Gujarat and applauded the commencement of the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. Addresing the summit, Ambani said that this gathering of global investors has thrived for two decades, advancing and gaining prominence under the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Modi. Ambani appreciates the distinctive standing of this summit, emphasizing its unparalleled longevity and enduring success. The enduring triumph of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit serves as a testament to Prime Minister Modi's steadfast vision and unwavering commitment to promoting economic growth and development.
First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

