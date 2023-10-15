Vice Admiral reviews operational, combat readiness of Western Naval Command

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Naval Command, embarked the Western Fleet for a review of the operational and combat readiness of the 'Sword Arm of Indian Navy', an official said on Sunday.

In a statement, the Navy said the C-in-C witnessed anti-submarine, anti-aircraft and surface drills as well as live firings by multiple platforms in a realistic multi-threat scenario, including air operations on board aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya under command of Rear Admiral Vineet McCarty, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet (FOCWF).

The C-in-C also embarked the newly inducted MH60R helicopter and expressed satisfaction with efforts made for early fleet integration, it said.

He complimented the Western Fleet for readiness to accomplish tasks and missions across the spectrum of operations as envisaged by the Navy towards securing the maritime interests of India, the release added.