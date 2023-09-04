Vikram lander makes soft-landing, successfully undergoes hop test: Isro

Isro on Monday said the Vikram lander successfully underwent a hop test when it made the soft-landing again on the lunar surface.

On command it (Vikram lander) fired the engines, elevated itself by about 40 cm as expected and landed safely at a distance of 30 to 40 cm away, Isro said in an update on 'X'.

Noting that the Vikram lander exceeded its mission objectives, Isro said the importance of the exercise was that this 'kick-start' enthuses future sample return and human missions.

"Importance?: This 'kick-start' enthuses future sample return and human missions! All systems performed nominally and are healthy. Deployed Ramp, ChaSTE and ILSA were folded back and redeployed successfully after the experiment," the space agency added.

India scripted history by soft-landing the Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface on August 23.

India became the fourth country to touch the lunar surface and first to ever reach the south pole of the moon.