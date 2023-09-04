Home / India News / Maratha Kranti Morcha calls for bandh in Kalyan town over Jalna violence

Maratha Kranti Morcha calls for bandh in Kalyan town over Jalna violence

Several persons. including 40 police personnel, were injured and more than 15 ST buses were set ablaze in the violence

Press Trust of India Thane
Photo: Saamana.com

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 11:23 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Maratha Kranti Morcha has called for a bandh on Monday in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district to condemn the baton-charging of protesters in Jalna during their demand for Maratha quota.

In the wake of the bandh call, security in the town has been stepped up, an official in-charge at the Kalyan police control room said.

Essential services were exempted from the bandh, the morcha members said.

Police baton charged and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse a violent mob in Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna district on Friday after protesters allegedly refused to let authorities shift to hospital a man on hunger strike for Maratha quota.

Several persons. including 40 police personnel, were injured and more than 15 ST buses were set ablaze in the violence.

On Monday morning, a number of activists of the Maratha Kranti Morcha moved around in Kalyan town appealing to shopkeepers and other public service providers, including auto-rickshaw drivers, to support the bandh.

So far, there was not much affect of the bandh, the official at the police control room told PTI.

However, the Maratha Kranti Morcha's local leader Harshwardhan Palande claimed most of the shops in eastern part of Kalyan were closed.

He said the auto-rickshaws were operating so that office-goers do not face any inconvenience.

On Sunday, the Maratha Kranti Morcha activists protested against the Jalna incident by crushing pumpkins with their legs at the Shivaji Chowk in Kalyan.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday announced that Jalna district superintendent of police, Tushar Doshi, is sent on compulsory leave and two DYSP-rank officers transferred out of Jalna district.

Shinde said ADGP (law and order) Sanjay Saxena would probe the lathi-charge incident, and if required, a judicial probe would be conducted.

Also Read

'Bandh' observed in Latur against police action on Maratha quota agitators

Karnataka bandh today over electricity tariff: All you need to know

Civic run hospital in Maha's Thane sees 17 deaths in 24 hrs, report sought

Shinde orders probe by ADGP in Jalna police lathi-charge, sends SP on leave

Ahead of assembly polls due next year, Arunachal BJP to undergo reshuffle

Companies in Delhi-NCR facilitate WFH arrangements during G20 weekend

N Valarmathi, the voice behind ISRO's mission launch passes away at 64

A force whose time has come, nothing can stop it: MoS IT on India's DPI

G20 Summit: These Delhi Metro station gates to remain closed from Sept 8-10

Car catches fire in Maharashtra's Thane; 7 members of family escape unhurt

Topics :Maratha quotaMaharashtra

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story