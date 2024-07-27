Viksit states will make Viksit Bharat: PM Modi at NITI Aayog meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Niti Aayog's ninth Governing Council meeting on Saturday and asserted that the ambitious goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' could be realised through the collective efforts of all states.

"...We have defeated a once-in-100-year pandemic. Our people are full of enthusiasm and confidence. We can fulfil our dreams of Viksit Bharat 2047 with the combined effort of all states. Viksit states will make Viksit Bharat," he said.

He stressed that the vision of a developed India by 2047 was shared by every Indian and highlighted the crucial role of states.

"Viksit Bharat 2047 is the ambition of every Indian. States can play an active role in achieving this aim as they are directly connected with the people," he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by Niti Aayog after the meeting.

Modi pointed out that this decade was marked by significant technological and geopolitical changes, as well as opportunities.

"This is the decade of changes, technological and geopolitical, and also of opportunities. India should grab these opportunities and make our policies conducive to international investments. This is the stepping stone for progress to make India a developed nation," he said at the meeting, which focused on various development issues and policy matters.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee left the meeting abruptly, claiming she was not allowed to speak and that her microphone was turned off, which she described as "insulting."

Banerjee told reporters she left the meeting as she was treated unfairly. She said while other chief ministers were allowed to speak for 10-20 minutes, she was interrupted after speaking for five minutes.

Noting that this not only was an insult to West Bengal but also to all regional parties, Banerjee urged the central government to avoid discriminating against state governments.

She also criticised the NITI Aayog, saying it lacked financial powers and suggested that either it be granted more powers or the Planning Commission be reinstated. Banerjee, said she took part in the meeting to strengthen cooperative federalism.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and several other leaders from the Opposition INDIA bloc were absent from the meeting.