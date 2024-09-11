Vinesh Phogat slams PT Usha's 'photo-op politics' after Paris Olympics

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat , who was disqualified from competing in the 53 kg freestyle wrestling final at the Paris 2024 Olympics due to a failed weigh-in, has accused PT Usha, the president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), of exploiting the situation for personal gain. In an interview with AAA Media, a local news channel, Phogat voiced her frustration over the perceived lack of genuine support during this challenging period.

PT Usha's hospital visit with Vinesh Phogat Following her disqualification from the 2024 Paris Olympics, Phogat fell ill and was admitted to a polyclinic in the Olympic Village. PT Usha, a legendary athlete and now IOA president, shared a photo on social media showing her with Phogat at the clinic. However, Phogat claims that the picture was taken without her consent and was used as a political gesture rather than an act of solidarity.

In the interview, Phogat said, “PT Usha madam visited me at the hospital. A photo was clicked without informing me. Then it was posted on social media to show she was standing by me. But I don’t know what support I received.”

Political maneuvering and betrayal

Phogat accused Usha of using the situation for optics. She further suggested that political manoeuvring played a role in her disqualification and subsequent treatment. “It felt like a betrayal. You are lying on a hospital bed during one of the worst phases of your life, and without even telling you, a photo is taken and posted online saying they are standing by you. That’s not support, that’s mere posturing,” the wrestler said.

The disqualification and subsequent events have left Vinesh questioning her future in wrestling. “People keep telling me not to leave wrestling. But for what? There is politics everywhere,” she said, her frustration evident.

Vinesh Phogat enters politics

Phogat, who recently entered politics by joining the Congress party, is also facing tensions within her family. Her cousin, Babita Phogat, who is also a wrestler and a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), recently criticised Vinesh’s political choices, blaming senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda for creating a divide within the family.

“Bhupinder Hooda succeeded in creating a rift in our family. People will teach him a lesson. The Congress has always divided families,” Babita Phogat said, adding that Vinesh should have heeded the advice of her father, Mahavir Singh Phogat, a renowned figure in Indian wrestling. “Mahavir Phogat is her guru. She should have listened to him. A guru always shows the right path.”

Babita also reflected on Vinesh’s missed opportunity to win a medal at the Paris Olympics, suggesting that her focus should have remained on wrestling. “She could have gone on to win gold in 2028 if she had focused on her career,” she said.

Vinesh’s political move saddens Mahavir

Mahavir Phogat echoed similar sentiments, stating that he was “deeply saddened” by Vinesh’s decision to leave wrestling and that she could have waited to join politics.



In an interview with news agency ANI, he said, “She did well in the Paris Olympics but got disqualified in the final. It is my personal opinion that she should participate in the 2028 Olympics. Gold medal is my dream; she did not get it but the people of India gave her immense love and they had expected a Gold from her. People were disheartened...The decision that she has taken, I am saddened by it that she has joined politics. But she could have taken this decision after the 2028 Olympics, it would have been better.”