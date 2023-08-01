Home / India News / Violence in name of religion cannot be tolerated in India: Kharge

Violence in name of religion cannot be tolerated in India: Kharge

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 4:38 PM IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said violence in the name of religion cannot be tolerated in 21st-century India and the coming generations will have to bear the consequences if people do not unite against such divisive elements.

"What is going on in some parts of Haryana or what the RPF constable did are like giving a deep wound on mother India's heart," he said.

Kharge said such incidents raise serious questions on the "weak" law and order situation and our "weak" constitutional institutions.

He appealed for peace and demanded strictest punishment for the culprits.

"The violence being spread in the name of religion in 21st-century in India is a blow to the foundation of our civilization - equality of all religions. This cannot be tolerated under any circumstances," he said.

These days, the Congress chief said, "the trend of disintegration seen in the fabric of society is the result of spreading hatred in the society in the greed for power."

"Mixing the poison of animosity in the public and making them fight with each other are like making fun of our Constitution," he said.

"If we do not unite and unitedly raise our voice against these divisive elements today, then the coming generations will have to bear its consequences.

"... Leave hatred, unite India," Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.

Four people were killed and several others injured in Nuh following violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a VHP procession on Monday. A mosque was set ablaze in Sector 57 area of Gurugram early morning on Tuesday, leading to the death of an Imam.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said someone who wanted to disturb peace in the state "engineered" the violence in Nuh, where curfew has been clamped.

Topics :Indiamallikarjun kharge

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 4:38 PM IST

