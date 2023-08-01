Home / India News / Minor not opposed to closure report in case against WFI chief, court told

The minor wrestler, who accused outgoing WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment, on Tuesday did not oppose the Delhi Police's closure report in court

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 5:20 PM IST
A minor wrestler, who accused outgoing WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment, told a city sessions court on Tuesday she is satisfied with Delhi police's investigation in the case and is not opposed to the 'closure report' it has submitted, the public prosecutor said.

The girl and her father made the submission before Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor in an in-chamber proceeding', public prosecutor Atul Srivastava said.

The court, after recording their statements, reserved its order for September 6 on whether to accept the police report seeking cancellation of the case, the prosecutor said.

The court had on July 4 sought response from the girl and her complainant father on the final report filed by Delhi Police seeking cancellation of a case.

The Delhi Police had on June 15 filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of the case involving the minor wrestler after her father made a startling claim midway through the probe that he made a false complaint of sexual harassment against Singh to get back at him for perceived injustice to the girl.

On June 15, police had recommended dropping of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case against Singh but charged him with sexual harassment and stalking in a separate case lodged against him by six women wrestlers.

The police had recommended cancellation of the complaint involving the minor wrestler, saying "no corroborative evidence" was found.

The POCSO Act provides for a minimum imprisonment of three years, depending on under which sections the crime has been registered.

The closure report notwithstanding, the court will take a call on whether to accept it or direct further investigation.

Singh has consistently denied the allegations.

Delhi PoliceWFIBrijbhushan Sharan Singh

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 4:15 PM IST

