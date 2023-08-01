Commercial LPG prices cut by Rs 100; domestic cylinder rates kept unchanged

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have reduced the price of 19-kg commercial liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 99.75 per unit for the month of August.

The prices of LPG cylinders, revised on the first day of every month, saw a modest increase of Rs 7 per unit in July. This followed three consecutive months of price cuts, with reductions of Rs 91.50 in April, Rs 171.50 in May, and Rs 83.50 in June.

The latest revisions, announced on Tuesday, mean that commercial LPG cylinders in Delhi will now retail at Rs 1,680, down from the previous three months' prices of Rs 1,780 in July, Rs 1,773 in June, and Rs 1,856.50 in May.

In Mumbai, commercial LPG will now be priced at Rs 1,640.50, down from Rs 1,733.50. The new prices in Kolkata and Chennai will be Rs 1,802.50 and Rs 1,852.50 respectively, with the latter being the highest among the four metro cities.

Meanwhile, the prices of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders remain unchanged. The last price increase for these cylinders was in March, when prices rose by Rs 50 per unit.

In 2022, households consumed approximately 90 per cent of LPG, while industrial users accounted for 8 per cent and vehicles for 2 per cent.

Domestic natural gas prices raised to $7.85 per mmBtu for August; consumers unaffected

On Tuesday, the government increased the price of domestic natural gas for August to $7.85 per mmBtu (million metric British thermal units), a rise from July's $7.48 per mmBtu.

Nevertheless, this change will not affect domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers of natural gas, as the final rates for these consumers are capped at $6.5 per mmBtu.

Consequently, there will be no adjustments to the retail price of piped natural gas for households, nor the price of compressed natural gas used as an automotive fuel.

Commercial LP cylinder prices



Month Change in prices per cylinder (Rs)



August: (-) 99.75

July: (+) 7

June: (-) 83.50

May: (-) 171.50

April: (-) 91.50

March: (+) 350

February: No change

January: (+) 25