Home / India News / Commercial LPG prices cut by Rs 100; domestic cylinder rates kept unchanged

Commercial LPG prices cut by Rs 100; domestic cylinder rates kept unchanged

No change in domestic LPG cylinder prices

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 4:24 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have reduced the price of 19-kg commercial liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 99.75 per unit for the month of August.

The prices of LPG cylinders, revised on the first day of every month, saw a modest increase of Rs 7 per unit in July. This followed three consecutive months of price cuts, with reductions of Rs 91.50 in April, Rs 171.50 in May, and Rs 83.50 in June.

The latest revisions, announced on Tuesday, mean that commercial LPG cylinders in Delhi will now retail at Rs 1,680, down from the previous three months' prices of Rs 1,780 in July, Rs 1,773 in June, and Rs 1,856.50 in May.

In Mumbai, commercial LPG will now be priced at Rs 1,640.50, down from Rs 1,733.50. The new prices in Kolkata and Chennai will be Rs 1,802.50 and Rs 1,852.50 respectively, with the latter being the highest among the four metro cities.

Meanwhile, the prices of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders remain unchanged. The last price increase for these cylinders was in March, when prices rose by Rs 50 per unit.

In 2022, households consumed approximately 90 per cent of LPG, while industrial users accounted for 8 per cent and vehicles for 2 per cent.

Domestic natural gas prices raised to $7.85 per mmBtu for August; consumers unaffected

On Tuesday, the government increased the price of domestic natural gas for August to $7.85 per mmBtu (million metric British thermal units), a rise from July's $7.48 per mmBtu.

Nevertheless, this change will not affect domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers of natural gas, as the final rates for these consumers are capped at $6.5 per mmBtu.

Consequently, there will be no adjustments to the retail price of piped natural gas for households, nor the price of compressed natural gas used as an automotive fuel.

Commercial LP cylinder prices
 
Month Change in prices per cylinder (Rs)
 
August: (-) 99.75
July: (+) 7                              
June: (-) 83.50
May: (-) 171.50
April: (-) 91.50
March: (+) 350  
February: No change      
January: (+) 25


Also Read

Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50 from today; details here

Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50; to cost Rs 1856.50

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Hero Electric denies receiving ministry letter for subsidy recovery

Incentives on cards to increase LPG cover in remote, inaccessible areas

Minor not opposed to closure report in case against WFI chief, court told

Odisha discom empowers 1,000 women SHGs through sustainable livelihood

About 8,000 stakeholders to participate in 1st stainless-steel expo: ISSDA

International community looking to India for solutions: President

Centre tables National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill in LS

Topics :LPG cylinder priceLPG subsidyLPG priceLPG price hike

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story