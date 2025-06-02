Indian cricket star Virat Kohli’s popular pub and restaurant, One8 Commune, located in the upscale Cubbon Park area of Bengaluru, has found itself in legal trouble yet again. The establishment is facing a suo motu case filed by the Cubbon Park Police for allegedly violating the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) by failing to provide a designated smoking area within its premises. According to news agency PTI, an FIR has been registered against the manager and staff of One8 Commune under Sections 4 (prohibition of smoking in public places) and 21 (penalty for smoking in certain places) of COTPA. The case stems from a routine police patrol on May 29, during which officers inspected the restaurant and discovered the absence of a designated smoking zone. Acting on this finding, the police registered a complaint at the Cubbon Park Police Station.

The action follows closely on the heels of the Karnataka government’s recent measures to curb tobacco use. Just a day earlier, the state government implemented a complete ban on hookah bars and raised the legal age for purchasing tobacco products from 18 to 21 years. The state’s Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Amendment Act, 2024, recently received the President’s assent. Not the first time for One8 Commune This is not the first time One8 Commune has come under the scanner. In June 2024, the restaurant faced an FIR for operating beyond the stipulated hours. Later, in December 2024, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued a notice to the establishment, citing fire safety violations and the absence of a clearance certificate from the Fire Department.

Virat Kohli’s One8 brand and Commune launch Virat Kohli’s One8 brand and Commune launch Kohli ventured into the business world with the launch of his lifestyle brand One8 in 2017, inspired by his jersey number 18. The brand began as a collaboration with Puma, initially focusing on athleisure apparel, footwear, and accessories, and has since diversified into other sectors including fragrances and wellness products. Later in 2017, Kohli expanded his portfolio by founding One8 Commune, a chain of restaurant bars that marked his entry into the food and beverage industry. The first One8 Commune outlet opened in Delhi. Since its inception, One8 Commune has grown rapidly, with outlets in major cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Bengaluru, and most recently Hyderabad.