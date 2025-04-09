MSC Turkiye, world's largest green container ship, docks at Vizhinjam Port

The Vizhinjam International Seaport Thiruvananthapuram today welcomed the world’s largest eco-friendly container ship, MSC Turkiye. This is the first time the massive vessel has arrived in South Asian waters, according to a report by the NDTV.

MSC Turkiye is run by the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and is considered a modern engineering wonder. The ship is 399.9 meters long, 61.3 meters wide, and 33.5 meters deep. It can carry up to 24,346 standard containers, making it one of the biggest container ships ever built.

What makes MSC Turkiye special is that it has the lowest carbon footprint per container. It uses fuel more efficiently and helps reduce pollution during sea transport.

Vizhinjam International Seaport, operated by Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ), is India’s first Mega Transshipment Container Terminal. It is a world-class, future-ready port and the only transshipment hub in the Indian subcontinent. The port is 10 nautical miles (19 km) from the busy international shipping route that connects Europe, the Gulf, Southeast Asia, and the Far East.

This marks a big step for India in global shipping and trade. Last year, another large ship from MSC — the MSC Claude Girardet — had also docked at Vizhinjam. That ship was slightly larger than MSC Turkiye in length but carried fewer containers.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) is India’s largest private port company and part of the Adani Group. It runs 14 major ports and terminals across the country, including in Gujarat, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. The company handles all kinds of cargo like containers, coal, oil, and gas.

Known for its fast and modern operations, Adani Ports is also focused on using clean energy and reducing pollution at its ports. Its Mundra Port in Gujarat is the biggest commercial port in India, and APSEZ plays a key role in connecting India to global trade routes.