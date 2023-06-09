Home / India News / Voting for 3rd phase of municipal elections underway in 21 Bihar districts

Voting for 3rd phase of municipal elections underway in 21 Bihar districts

Voting for the third phase of municipal elections got underway in 21 districts of Bihar on Friday

IANS Patna
Voting for 3rd phase of municipal elections underway in 21 Bihar districts

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 1:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Voting for the third phase of municipal elections got underway in 21 districts of Bihar on Friday.

According to an Election Commission official, polling is currently on for 805 posts in 1,673 polling centers for 58 municipalities.

The official said that the polling, which will continue till 5 p.m., is peaceful in all centers. A total of 4,431 candidates -- 2,197 male and 2,234 female --are in the fray.

Nine candidates have already elected unopposed.

The counting of the election will take place on June 11.

The polling is taking place in Patna, Buxar, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Vaishali, Nalanda, Nawada, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran, West Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Kishanganj, Munger, Lakhisarai, Saharsa, Jamui and Banka districts.

Ends.

IANS.AJK. AA

Also Read

G20 meeting in Patna slated in early March postponed to June: Official

Patna police may fine Baba Bageshwar, Manoj Tiwari for traffic violation

Demolition of old Patna Collectorate was a mistake, says Bihar BJP MP

MCD regained unified identity in 2022; Delhi to get new mayor in Jan 2023

Vande Bharat train pelted with stones in Bihar's Katihar district: Official

SC seeks Centre's stand on Delhi plea against order staying notice to Uber

Lack of toilets for women lawyers in court: SC seeks report from Madras HC

India, New Zealand hold meeting, agree to work on areas of mutual interests

NCP chief Sharad Pawar receives death threats, party demands action

Election Commission takes stock of EVMs ahead of general elections in 2024

Topics :BiharMunicipal polls

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story