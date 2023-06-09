Home / India News / NCP chief Sharad Pawar receives death threats, party demands action

Sharad Pawar has received a death threat on social media, NCP claimed. Taking cognisance of the matter, Mumbai police are in process of registering a first information report, police official said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 12:36 PM IST
Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar has received a death threat on social media, NCP claimed on Friday. Taking cognisance of the matter, Mumbai police are in the process of registering a first information report, a senior police official said.

A delegation of NCP workers led by Pawar's daughter and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule met Mumbai police chief Vivek Phansalkar demanding action.

The NCP leaders told the police that 82-year-old Pawar received a message on Facebook that read he will meet the same fate as (Narendra) Dabholkar soon.

Narendra Dabholkar, who fought against superstitious beliefs, was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants during his morning walk in Pune on August 20, 2013.

Sule submitted printouts of the screenshots of the death threat to the police.

A senior police official told PTI that they have been informed about the threat to the NCP chief on a social media platform.

We are looking into it. We have started a probe, the official said.

NCP had sent a representative to lodge a police complaint, the official said. The police are in the process of registering an FIR in this connection at South Region Cyber police station, he added.

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 2:16 PM IST

