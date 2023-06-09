Home / India News / Election Commission takes stock of EVMs ahead of general elections in 2024

Election Commission takes stock of EVMs ahead of general elections in 2024

The EC issues a calendar for such exercises and there are standing instructions that are to be followed by state chief electoral officers

BS Web Team New Delhi
Election Commission takes stock of EVMs ahead of general elections in 2024

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 2:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In the wake of the upcoming elections in five state assemblies and the general elections scheduled next year, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has started the first-level checks of EVMs and paper trail machines in a phased manner, Mint has reported.
Quoting officials in the know, the newspaper said that mock polls are part of the first-level check (FLC) process. An office holder with the ECI said that the checking of the polling machines is a pan-India exercise and will also be conducted in Wayanad, Kerala.

The Lok Sabha constituency fell vacant when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the lower house of the Parliament.
He was convicted in a criminal defamation case by a sessions court in Surat, following which Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

An EC official told the news agency PTI, "The EC issues a calendar for such exercises and there are standing instructions that are to be followed by state chief electoral officers. FLCs will also take place in the five poll-bound states of Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh as well as assembly and parliamentary seats where by-polls are due."
At present, the Lok Sabha seats of Wayanad, Pune, Chandrapur (Maharashtra), Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana's Ambala do not have representatives and are due for elections.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi's plea requesting a stay on his conviction is pending before the Gujarat High Court.
As part of the FLC, EVMs and paper trail machines are checked for any mechanical flaws. This is done by engineers from BEL and ECIL. Importantly, these two PSUs also manufacture these voting machines.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha one day after conviction

Rahul Gandhi to appeal against his conviction today; all you need to know

Here's what German foreign ministry said on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda's 123rd death anniversary

NHRC sends notice to chief secretary after kids fall ill from mid-day meal

Earthquake of 3.7 magnitude felt in Assam, no property damage, loss of life

Gujarat HC judge sites Manusmriti in rape survivor's abortion plea hearing

Going to the bank with Rs 2,000 notes? Things you should keep in mind

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaRahul GandhiEVMsLok SabhaIndian National CongressBJPGujarat High Court

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story