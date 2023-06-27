Home / India News / Wanted criminal Gufran carrying Rs 1.25 lakh bounty shot dead by UP STF

Wanted criminal Gufran carrying Rs 1.25 lakh bounty shot dead by UP STF

Gufran, against whom more than 13 cases of murder, loot and robbery were registered was shot during the encounter that broke out around 5 am in Kaushambi

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 11:53 AM IST
A criminal, identified as Gufran, wanted in multiple murder and dacoity cases was shot dead by Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in an encounter on Tuesday.

“He [Gufran] was carrying a reward of Rs 1,25,000," said  SP Kaushambi Brijesh Srivastava.

Another official stated that a 9mm cartridge, .32 bore pistol, and an Apache bike were recovered from the encounter site.


Gufran, against whom more than 13 cases of murder, loot, and robbery were registered in UP's Pratapgarh and Sultanpur districts was shot during the encounter that broke out around 5 am in Kaushambi. He was taken to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

On April 24, Gufran had shot and looted ‘Saresham Jeweler’ in Pratapgarh. A video of the incident showed the criminal firing after the loot.

The Uttar Pradesh Police in a statement said around 5:00 am this (Tuesday) morning, a team of the STF was conducting a raid in Kaushambi district.

"Gufran was confronted by the team and opened fire following which the cops retaliated, and in the cross-firing, Gufran was shot and injured," the police added.

The statement further said that Gufran was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The encounter on Tuesday comes just hours after the UP government launched “Operation Conviction” to identify 20 cases each in every district related to rape, murder, dacoity, conversion, and cow slaughter for speedy trial and conviction within 30 days of framing of charges.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 11:53 AM IST

