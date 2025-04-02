Waqf (Amendment) Bill: Which parties support it and who opposes it?

A heated debate is expected in the Parliament as the BJP-led central government prepares to push the Waqf (Amendment) Bill , 2024 for discussion and passage in the Lok Sabha today. The Bill is likely to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on April 3.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju confirmed that the Lok Sabha’s Business Advisory Committee (BAC), chaired by Speaker Om Birla, has allotted eight hours for debate on the Bill. The BJP is confident of securing enough support from its allies, while the INDIA bloc opposition parties have vowed to oppose the Bill, calling it ‘unconstitutional and divisive’.

Both BJP and Congress have issued whips to their MPs, ensuring full attendance during the vote.

Who supports the Waqf (Amendment) Bill?

The BJP’s key allies, including Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)], Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) [LJP(RV)], Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and Shiv Sena, have confirmed their support for the Bill.

- A senior JD(U) leader said the party had already spoken with the Muslim Personal Law Board and Waqf Board and assured them that their concerns would be conveyed to the government.

- An LJP(RV) lawmaker stated that their focus was on supporting poor Muslims and dismissed the opposition's claims as misleading.

- TDP spokesperson Prem Kumar Jain said that Chandrababu Naidu had confirmed support for the Bill, insisting that it does not infringe on Muslim rights.

- Shiv Sena has issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs, directing them to back the government’s stance.

Who opposes the Waqf (Amendment) Bill?

The INDIA bloc opposition parties have strongly opposed the Bill, arguing that it threatens constitutional values.

On Tuesday, Opposition leaders met in Parliament House to discuss their strategy. Attendees included:

- Congress: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal

- Samajwadi Party (SP): Ram Gopal Yadav

- Nationalist Congress Party (NCP): Supriya Sule

- Trinamool Congress (TMC): Kalyan Banerjee

- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP): Sanjay Singh

- Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK): TR Baalu, Tiruchi Siva, Kanimozhi

- Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD): Manoj Kumar Jha

- Left parties: John Brittas (CPI-M), Santhosh Kumar P (CPI)

- Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP): NK Premchandran

- Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK): Vaiko

Here’s what Opposition leaders said about the Bill

- Mallikarjun Kharge (Congress President): “All the Opposition parties are united and shall work together on the floor of Parliament to defeat the unconstitutional and divisive agenda of the Modi government on the Waqf Amendment Bill.”

- KC Venugopal (Congress): “This is a clear-cut violation of the Constitution. Anyone who believes in the Constitution will oppose this bill.”

- Kalyan Banerjee (TMC): “We want a discussion, but the BJP doesn’t. We will participate in the voting, but they will try to avoid debate.”

- Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD): “If the BJP bulldozes the Opposition, it will be forced to withdraw the bill.”

- Supriya Sule (NCP - Sharad Pawar faction): “In a strong democracy, the country is run by the Constitution. We will participate in the debate together.”

[With agency inputs]