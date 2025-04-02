Delhi air improves to 'moderate' category, AQI at 198 as temperature rises

Delhi’s air quality worsened slightly but remained in the ‘moderate’ category on Wednesday morning, after being in the ‘poor’ category over the past few days. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 198 at 8 am on April 2, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), compared to 136 at the same time on Tuesday.

AQI across Delhi-NCR

Air quality across the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) improved, remaining in the ‘moderate’ or ‘satisfactory’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 144 at 4 pm on April 1. Gurugram in Haryana reported an AQI of 156, while Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 85 and 143, respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI improved to 160, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category.

CAQM invokes Grap Stage I curbs

Last week, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in Delhi-NCR after the city’s AQI entered the ‘poor’ category. Under Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which is activated when the AQI falls between 201 and 300, several measures are enforced. Authorities conduct stringent checks on polluting vehicles to ensure compliance with emission norms, while traffic management is intensified to reduce congestion and vehicular emissions. Additionally, industries, power plants, and brick kilns are required to implement stricter emission control measures to minimise their environmental impact.

Authorities have urged residents to support Grap by following guidelines such as keeping vehicle engines well-tuned, maintaining proper tyre pressure, and ensuring that pollution control certificates are valid.

Delhi weather update

Delhi residents woke up to clear skies and pleasant weather on Wednesday as the summer or pre-monsoon season has officially begun in India. Pleasant conditions have prevailed in Delhi-NCR for the past three days due to winds across northern India, offering some relief from the heat. However, temperatures are expected to rise in the coming days.

The weather in Delhi has become relatively warm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for today predicts clear skies throughout the day. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be around 15 degrees Celsius. No heat wave conditions are expected in the national capital. Currently, maximum and minimum temperatures are ranging between 34–36 degrees Celsius and 14–17 degrees Celsius, respectively.