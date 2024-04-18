Waqf board scam: ED arrests AAP's Amanatullah Khan in money laundering case

According to the CBI's allegations, Khan acquired huge proceeds of crime in cash by engaging in unlawful staff recruitment at the Delhi Waqf Board, and then using the mobey to procure real estate assets under his associates' names.

The ED also alleged that illegal staff appointments took place at the Waqf Board, leading to personal gains through unauthorised property leases during Khan's chairmanship from 2018 to 2022.





The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Thursday, arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in recruitments by the Delhi Waqf Board, the party has claimed.On Monday, the Supreme Court (SC) refused to grant anticipatory bail to Khan, the 50-year-old legislator from the Okhla assembly seat, in the case.A top court bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta asked the AAP leader to appear before the anti-corruption agency on April 18 at 11 am.This comes as another blow to the after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by ED less than a month ago in the liquor policy case.Earlier during the day, Khan appeared before the ED for questioning in the case that continued for nine hours.The money laundering case against Khan is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation FIR and three complaints from Delhi Police.

