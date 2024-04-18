Kejriwal eating mangoes to raise sugar levels to get bail: ED to court

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, currently in Tihar jail for his alleged involvement in an excise policy case, of deliberately consuming mangoes and other food items to artificially elevate his blood sugar levels, purportedly in an attempt to secure bail. The allegation was made before a Delhi court on Thursday.

During a hearing before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, the ED raised objections to an application filed by CM Kejriwal seeking regular medical check-ups and online doctor consultations three times a week to monitor his blood sugar levels.

Special counsel Zoheb Hossain, representing the ED, argued that Kejriwal's consumption of mangoes and sugars was a deliberate attempt to manipulate his sugar levels, suggesting that he was fabricating medical grounds for bail.

"This is being done to create a medical emergency, to obtain sympathetic treatment from the Ld. Court of Law on medical grounds," Hossain said.





"It may be observed that Kejriwal is consciously consuming items like Tea with sugar, Banana, Sweets (1/2 pieces), Poori, Aaloo Sabji, etc. on regular basis, despite being a patient of diabetes mellitus type II and knowing very well that consumption of such items results into increase in blood sugar," he added.

Responding to the ED's claims, advocate Vivek Jain, representing CM Kejriwal, defended his client's diet, stating that a doctor prescribed it. Jain questioned the ED's authority to challenge medical recommendations and accused the agency of seeking media attention with baseless statements.

The court has scheduled further proceedings for 2 pm on Friday and instructed Tihar Jail authorities to provide a medical status report on Kejriwal's condition.



A Delhi court recently extended Kejriwal's judicial custody until April 23 in connection with the money-laundering case linked to the defunct Delhi excise policy. Kejriwal was remanded to Tihar Jail on April 1, following a ruling by Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extending his judicial custody until April 15.

