Warm day likely in Delhi with the max temp at 39 deg C, says Met office

Delhi is likely to witness a warm day with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 39 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

The sky will remain clear throughout the day, the Met office said.

The minimum temperature settled at 20 degrees Celsius, it added.

At 8.30 am, the relative humidity in the national capital was recorded at 46 per cent.

According to SAFAR data, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'poor' category at 280 around 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.